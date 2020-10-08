The Real Health Podcast: Amanda Byram and overcoming the pressures of perfection

This week’s Real Health guest needs no introduction to TV viewers having graced Irish and international TV for more than two decades from Ireland AM to the Big Breakfast, the Swan and Dancing with the Stars.

But, as a former model and TV presenter, that brought with it its own difficulties and pressures to look ‘perfect’ on screen.

Now aged 47, Amanda Byram has opened up about her darkest moments and how she turned her life around in her debut book, ‘The Switch – the secret to overcoming the pressures of perfection and finding health and happiness’ and she explained to me just how she dealt with her toughest days.

Amanda talks openly and honestly about her early body image issues, the pressures she faced in her career and ultimately how she overcame it all.

“I've had so many knockbacks in life as we all do,” she tells me. “And sometimes it's really difficult to go 'no, I believe I'm brilliant' because that's not the belief, it's not that I believe I'm brilliant, it's that I believe that I have the ability to hold it together long enough to do a good job because if someone believes in me enough to give me the job, ok I got to take that deep breath and really believe in myself, although sometimes it is really difficult.”

