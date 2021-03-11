The Real Health Podcast: Ageing and how to deal with it

Let’s talk about getting older.

Of the many changes that Covid and the pandemic has inflicted on society, one thing it has brought into focus is the risks older people face - especially as we’ll all be there someday.

And the truth is, for most of us, we don’t want to think about ageing or what it will be like to care for an elderly relative.

Well, this week’s Real Health is all about Getting Older (for People Who Don’t want To Talk about it) and it’s also the catchy title of Dr. Lucy Pollock’s new book.

She is a consultant specialising in the care of the elderly and over the next thirty minutes or so will be answering questions such as: · Should Dad be driving, and if not, who can stop him? · What are the secrets of the best care homes? · When does fierce independence become bad behaviour? · And who decides what happens when we become ill?

Keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT and don’t forget to rate, review and follow the show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever

you get your podcasts from.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors