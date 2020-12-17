The Real Health Podcast: A Christmas special with The 2 Johnnies

With a week to go before Christmas, I thought, we could either do a show on fitness tips, getting healthy or how to work on your mental health but then I decided why not just have some craic and enjoy ourselves in the festive run-up?

Who better to interview than two Tipp lads who have taken over the Irish podcast charts by storm and with TV shows, books, merchandise and whatever else you’re having, they’ve become something of an Irish institution - Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien, aka the hugely successful 2 Johnnies join me on this week’s Real Health to tell me about their plans for Christmas, why they miss their live shows so much and discuss the pressures and criticism from social media.

And body image for men, they tell me, is becoming more of an issue.

“A lot of people don't talk about body image, you know it's a thing that is kind of associated with girls and Instagram and that kind of stuff and there is a pressure to look good and that pressure is equally as much for men as well.”

As for Christmas? For once they’ll actually be turning off their phones and putting the feet up.

“Christmas Day is going to be nice, it's going to be spent with the family. We'll probably re-watch our show ten times the next day and we'll chill out and turn off the phone and just relax, it's going to be nice to spend it with people who put up with us at our worst and at our best.”

