Real Health: The Six Foundations of Fat Loss with Personal Trainer Larry Doyle

This week I break down the six foundations of fat loss with personal trainer and podcast host Larry Doyle.

Larry has some great simple tips to boost your fat loss and improve your mood, energy and sex life too!

According to Larry food isn’t as important as you might think. It’s all about sleep, stress management, digestion, exercise, and mental wellbeing. Only when you have looked at all those things is it time to examine your food intake.

Larry is all about sustainable progress and making small changes: ‘The World Health Organisation recommend 150-300 minutes per week of exercise, of ANY exercise that involves getting your hearth-rate up for a sustained period, it doesn’t need to be heavy or hard training.’

We also talk about the importance of proper digestion. As Larry says ‘poop right, feel great. It’s important to have a good environment and remember to chew sufficiently and avoid eating while you are stressed.’

