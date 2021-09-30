Real Health: The Orgasm Episode with Sex Educator Grace Alice

On this week’s show I’m talking about sex, the importance of communication and the stigma around seeking help for sexual issues.

My guest is sex and relationship educator Grace Alice O’Shea. Grace has a qualification in Occupational Therapy and a master’s in Health Promotion, specialising in sexual health. She says she is passionate about making Ireland a more sex-positive country, where people can talk about all aspects of sexuality, without feeling a sense of shame or stigma.

Grace says while sex education in Ireland has come a long way, there is still room for improvement. She believes sex education should start from a young age, addressing age-appropriate topics like consent and making sure to use the correct names for body parts: “Its madness we don’t have more education and more honest conversations with young people. It really does young people an injustice not to given them proper fact-based, sex positive, comprehensive education.”

We also discuss how people can address sexual problems they’re having with their partner. Grace says it’s important not to have conversations about sex when the situation is already emotionally charged. Instead, she suggests avoiding these kinds of discussions about sex when in the bedroom. Grace says just because a couple is experiencing problems with sex, doesn’t mean it’s the end of the relationship: “There is this stereotype that couples who are having problems with sex, are doomed. That’s not the case at all. Most couples will have issues at some point. It absolutely isn’t the end of the world. There is help.”

