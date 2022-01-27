Real Health Podcast: Top Ways to Get Back On Track After Falling Off the Wellness Wagon

Setting resolutions to be healthier and focus on wellness can be a great way to kick off the new year.

That, however, does not mean it is an easy change to make. While many will embrace a new way of living at, it is common for some to find themselves struggling to keep the motivation going as the months go on.

That’s why on this week’s episode, I thought it was the perfect time to chat through some of the top ten reasons why people struggle with their fitness goals and give you my tips to help you get back on track. From overcoming the dreaded progress plateau to fighting off workout boredom, I have it all covered.

Even if you find you have been able to stick to your resolutions, you’ll pick up some great advice on how to ensure you keep hitting your wellness goals throughout the year.

