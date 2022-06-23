Real Health Podcast: Top tips for transforming your work health

As we all start to settle into our new ways of working, be it fully remote, back in the office or a mix of both, it’s important that we develop positive healthy habits around that.

That’s why on this week’s Real Health, I’m taking you through my top tips for transforming your work health.

One of the easiest changes you can make, is to introduce more movement and standing to your day. That doesn’t mean you have to start introducing crazy exercise regimes into your schedule. It can be as simple as standing up from your desk and having a walk around regularly. The aim is to break the long periods of sitting, which we know can have a serious and negative impact on our health.

Working from home can make it hard to keep that movement up. Introducing some exercise in place of your commute, like a walk for example, is an effective way to make sure you aren’t becoming too sedentary.

On the flip side, if you are back in the office, consider getting off the train or bus one stop earlier. Or park the car a little further away from the front door.

I also talk about the importance of organisation, from planning your meals, to time management and keeping control of the tasks you have to do.

