Real Health Podcast: Top tips for lifelong health with Shane Walsh

Happy New Year everyone! On this week’s show, we are kicking off 2022 with a top tips episode.

Rather than focusing on new year's resolutions, this time it's all about giving you small but achievable goals that will get you on track to lifelong health. Joining me to bring you his tips for getting your new year off to a great start, is fitness coach and nutritionist Shane Walsh.

Shane’s advice is to keep it simple. Instead of trying to overhaul your diet or cutting out food groups entirely, Shane says it's important not to overlook the basics, like having regular meals: “What happens with a lot of people is that they don’t eat regularly throughout the day. Then in the evenings we’re really tired and really hungry and we get emotional or bored and that’s when the eating happens.”

This is where the three meals a day and two or three snacks come in. By making sure you aren’t skipping meals, Shane says your blood sugars remain steady, you won’t be as hungry, your attention span will improve and you’ll probably be a nicer person to yourself too.

But it’s not all about food! We also chat about ways to curb screen time, the importance of staying in touch with friends and how we need to schedule in the time for movement, in whatever format we like.

