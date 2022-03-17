Real Health Podcast: The secret to living longer and healthier with Prof Rose Anne Kenny

This week on Real Health it's all about giving you the knowledge and the tools on how to not only live healthier, but longer too.

While many of you will have read or been told what you need to do to live longer, it's as important to understand why making certain changes can have such a positive impact on longevity.

From mindset to exercise and fasting, we are taking a look at the best changes you can make to your daily lives, with Professor Rose Anne Kenny.

Rose Anne’s new book Age Proof, The New Science of Living a Longer and Healthier Life looks at the latest research behind why we age and how a lot of it is within our control.

While diet and exercise are important for staying healthy as you age, Rose Anne says it's also about your attitude to aging: “How you perceive yourself to aging, actually seems to influence your physical aging going forward [as well as] cognitive brain health.” In other words, you are as old as you feel.

We also discuss how sitting for long periods of time can be toxic to our cells and what type of movement Rose Anne says is the best to keep you feeling young.

