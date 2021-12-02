Real Health Podcast: The Real Health Christmas Gift Guide

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over and done with, Christmas is well and truly underway. So, this week we’re going festive bringing you a Real Health Christmas gift guide.

Struggling to find the perfect gift for your fitness fanatic friend or family member? Well, we have everything you need right here. From recovery boots to fitness wearables, we have presents at all price points.

It’s not all about fitness though. This gift guide will give you some great suggestions for the best tech presents and perfect stocking fillers. There’s something here for everyone.

Joining me to bring you their top suggestions are Adrian Weckler, Irish Independent’s Technology Editor and Suzie O’Neill, owner of Irish cosmetics company Ayu.

