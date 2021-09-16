| 11.1°C Dublin

Real Health podcast: The Menstrual Cycle with Dr Caoimhe Hartley, GP & Menopause Specialist

Expand

Close

Karl Henry Twitter Email

On this week’s show, I’ll be talking about the menstrual cycle.

For far too long periods have been a taboo subject. Each month many women are faced with bleeding, severe pain and a litany of menstrual problems.

However, with new attitudes, treatments and technological developments things are changing.

Joining me to talk about periods, pain and irregular cycles is leading expert Dr. Caoimhe Hartley, GP & Menopause Specialist.

Real Health: The Menstrual Cycle with Dr. Caoimhe Hartley, GP & Menopause Specialist

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-re…health-podcast/.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy