Real Health podcast: The Menstrual Cycle with Dr Caoimhe Hartley, GP & Menopause Specialist

On this week’s show, I’ll be talking about the menstrual cycle.

For far too long periods have been a taboo subject. Each month many women are faced with bleeding, severe pain and a litany of menstrual problems.

However, with new attitudes, treatments and technological developments things are changing.

Joining me to talk about periods, pain and irregular cycles is leading expert Dr. Caoimhe Hartley, GP & Menopause Specialist.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-re…health-podcast/.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.