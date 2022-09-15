We all want to live our best lives, get as much out of our time as possible. That, however, can be easier said than done.

Life can sometimes get in the way, from work to finances and everything in between. But what if you were told you had a life limiting illness? What would you do differently?

Real Health Podcast: The importance of living life to the fullest with John Wall

This week, I’m delighted to be joined by John Wall, who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2017.

While he had to come to terms with this, his approach to life is all about seizing the day.

As part of palliative care week that is taking place this week, John tells me about his experience with palliative care. It can be a scary thing to talk about, but for John it helped him gain back a quality of life he never thought he’d get back.

“Palliative for me at the time was pain control... One introduction to a palliative consultant changed everything. [They] found a drug that worked for me, that is still working for me and given me a quality of life that I once thought was gone.”

We also talk about how to live life to the full and not sweat the small stuff, something John decided to do when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“To put it very simply, the day I was told I was going to die was the day I started to live...you only get one shot at life and that’s applicable to all of us. Whether you’re in good health or not, we get one life.”

We also chat about the role genetics play when it comes to coronary heart disease and links abdominal obesity has to it too.

