Real Health podcast: Tackling Toxic Positivity

We’ve all either heard it before or offered it as advice; “It could be worse” or “Everything happens for a reason.” And while people might mean well, sometimes it's the last thing you want to hear when you are having a tough time.

Is there an obsession with looking at the bright side of things? Well, our guest on Real Health this week certainly thinks so. I’m joined by psychotherapist Whitney Goodman to discuss how too much positivity can turn negative.

Her new book, Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed with Being Happy, looks at exactly that. Whitney explains that timing is important in determining when positivity will turn toxic: “I think timing is one of the biggest factors that brings positivity from being helpful or healthy into the realm of being toxic. When we use it at a time when someone is struggling and looking for a different type of support, that is when we can really see it go wrong.”

Even aspiring to be happy all the time is not something Whitney believes we should be aiming for: “This goal that we are striving towards is actually going to make us more miserable because we are missing out on so much good data and information and experiences when we try to avoid everything in life that isn’t happiness or positivity.”

We also discuss positive affirmations and what advice we should give when someone needs help or support.

