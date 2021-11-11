Real Health Podcast: Simple Easy Ways to Cook Better

On this week’s Real Health episode, we’re going back to basics bringing you the best tips and tricks you need to make cooking at home hassle-free.

To chat us through her top tips for making cooking as easy as possible, I’m joined by food influencer Sarah Butler. Her new book, Home Cooking, Simple Food For Busy Lives is about helping people get out of their food rut and develop cooking skills, all while covering the basics.

Sarah says during lockdown, lots of people chose to move away from ready meals and opted for cooking from scratch. “People learnt how to cook through lock down because they had time. They grew their confidence. I think confidence was a big issue with people, they feel like they can’t cook or don’t know how to do it. So, with that little break in lockdown...they really learnt to cook.”

While recipes and techniques are crucial to making a great meal, Sarah says getting the right preparation done is as important for making cooking easy. “Your food shop is a massive thing...Don’t just go in and buy a random food shop. Have a plan, make a list of your dinners and then do your shop based on the ingredients you need.

We also talk about how to change up your old reliable dinners, the best ways to use up leftovers and improve lunch time favourites like sandwiches.

