Real Health Podcast: Sea swimming for optimal health with Dr Catherine Kelly

This week's guest is Dr Catherine Kelly, geography academic and Director of the Wild Beach School in Brighton and author of the new book Blue Spaces: How and Why Water Can Make You Feel Better.

We all know drinking plenty of water is good for us. But how else can water improve our health and well being?

On this week’s show, I’m talking about how we can embrace water, from the sea to the shower - looking at the other ways it can help us. I’m joined by Dr Catherine Kelly, geography academic and Director of the Wild Beach School in Brighton. She’s the author of the new book Blue Spaces: How and Why Water Can Make You Feel Better.

Catherine believes water can be beneficial to our mental as well as our physical well being: “We feel relief when we see water. When we are in or near water our troubles and busy thoughts often quieten.”

She says more than ever, experts are looking at how water can have a positive impact on our mood: “While the connection between ‘green’ landscapes and mental health is well documented, researchers are increasingly intrigued by our psychological response to oceans, rivers, lakes, canals and waterfalls – and how they can induce a positive mood, reduce negative feelings while helping us to be present.”

