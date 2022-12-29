Real Health Podcast: Reaching your full potential in 2023

As we come to the end of 2022 and the new year is fast approaching, many people will look to 2023 as an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and leave behind bad habits, in favour of new ones.

I’ve never been a fan of the phrase “new year, new me”, but there is something powerful about embracing who we are and trying to be the best person we can be.

This week, I’m delighted to be joined by Gerry Hussey, to bringing us his advice on how we can try to reach our full potential and achieve the goals we want to achieve.

Gerry says it is important that we acknowledge what we can control and what is out of our control. By understanding that, it gives us the power to focus on the changes we can make in our lives.

“There's a great expression from Victor Frankl's book; ‘We can't always control what happens to us, but we always get to control our response to it’. And that is where we have to take accountability and responsibility for the food we're eating, for the things we think, the words we use, the conversations we get into, the things we listen to.

“So, what can I do? What can I control? What does bravery look like right now? Now we feel empowered. And the moment you feel empowered, your brain switches on and you have this incredible ability to develop resilience.”

I also talk to Gerry about how to be less fearful, why being in the moment is so important and why having the right emotions behind your goals is crucial for those goals to succeed.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just click here.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.