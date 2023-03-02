Real Health Podcast: Psychologist Kimberley Wilson on the importance of brain nutrition

Friend of the podcast, Kimberley Wilson, a British psychologist - and yes, Great British Bake Off finalist - is back chatting with Karl about her new book.

The award winning food producer's latest publication 'Unprocessed: How the food we eat is fuelling our mental health crisis', is a must read for those of you eager to learn more about the alarming effects good and indeed, bad nutrition has on the body and our state of mind.

Kimberley discusses so many aspects of her research for the book with Karl, from the role nutrition plays in prisons, to addressing anxiety and stress with foods that will work quickly and positively on the brain, our moods, and our outlook. And there's a powerful message for our politicians too, healthy food must be accessible and affordable for all.

