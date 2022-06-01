Real Health Podcast: Making sadness a superpower with NYT bestseller Susan Cain

Have you ever considered that being sad could actually be a good thing? Or do you avoid that emotion at all costs?

Well, my guest this week will help us understand what sadness is good for, and how to transform pain and vulnerability into strength.

Susan Cain is the New York Times bestselling author of the book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking and her Ted Talk The power of introverts has gotten millions of views online.

Her new book Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole aims to help readers to embrace sadness and understand that it can be a superpower.

Susan says embracing sorrow is not about wanting to be sad but understanding it is a part of being human: “It’s not that sadness is a pleasant state. You didn’t realise it was pleasant, but it really is. That is not the thing. It’s rather that sadness is an inevitable part of human life...it also happens to be a way that connects us to each other.”

We also discuss why it is important for leaders to show more than just the strong or angry emotions traditionally associated with positions of power.

Susan says embracing a wider range of emotions can help people relate to those in those kinds of roles: “When leaders are willing to express sorrow about something that’s happened...that is seen as a more relational power. What people will say about those kinds of leaders is that they feel like they’re on their side and that they are in it together.”

