Real Health Podcast: Making one simple change to improve your health

If I was to ask you: what do you need to do to improve your health, what would you say? You might suggest a complete overhaul of your diet. Or you might instantly think that hitting the gym multiple times a week is a must.

What if I told you, starting much smaller than that can have a fantastic impact on your health and how you feel. This week, I’m bringing you some simple and easy changes that when it comes to be healthier, are no brainers.

Standing more during the day is a great place to start. As they say, sitting is the new smoking. So, getting your body to work a little harder by standing will help offset the negative impact sitting can have on our muscles, our backs and more.

This could be a hard one, but setting your wake-up alarm 30 minutes earlier than usual can make a massive change to your day. By giving yourself that extra time in the morning, it avoids kicking the day off in chaos. Using that half an hour to wake up slowly, have a cup of coffee on your own will help you get the day off right and improve how you manage the challenges that life can throw at you.

Making one simple change to improve your health

I also talk about mini breaks throughout the day, the power of doing new things and why tackling that thing your trying to avoid is so important.

