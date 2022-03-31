Real Health Podcast: Karl’s top tips for starting resistance training

On this week’s episode, I’m bringing you my top tips for getting started with resistance training.

I’ll be telling you all you need to know about introducing weight bearing exercises into your routine. From home workouts to choosing the right amount of weight for you, I’m covering it all.

While cardio exercise like running, walking or swimming can be great for our health, resistance training is crucial for longevity. As we age, we begin to lose muscle mass and gain fat.

So, training our bodies to be able to lift weights is really important to preserve the muscles we have. In turn it allows us to continue doing even the most basic of movements, like carrying the food shop in from the car or lifting our kids.

I also have some great tips for making progress, perfect for those who have already introduced resistance training into their fitness schedule.

