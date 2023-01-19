There are loads of positive changes people try to embrace this time of year. It can be overwhelming trying to navigate all these new habits and we put ourselves under a huge amount of pressure to do it all, and at once.

This week, instead of adding more suggestions to the never-ending to-do lists, I’m bringing you my top health don’ts for the year. The things you absolutely should avoid doing, habits that won’t improve your well-being.

It’s inevitable that people look to change their diets in January. This can be a really positive change, if you do it right. Avoiding crash diets, that cut whole food groups out or recommend you only drink juice or milkshakes, is a big don’t. Instead, eat real food. Cook from scratch as much as you can and make sure half of your plate is filled with fruits and vegetables.

I also discuss avoiding big unachievable goals that will never stick, and why it's so important that you surround yourself with positive people, who will support you when you try to achieve your goals and make changes for the better.

Real Health Podcast: Karl's Top Ten Health Don'ts for 2023

