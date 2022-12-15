Real Health Podcast: Karl Henry’s simple health swaps to transform your health and wellness

Health and wellness can be overwhelming. There is a lot of information out that and it can be easy to get bogged down in all the different types of advice that takes up a lot of time and even more motivation to maintain.

I don’t think health needs to be that difficult. So, this week, I’m bringing you my simple health swaps that you can incorporate into your day easily.

For example, we know how important carbohydrates are in our diets. Swapping white carbohydrates for brown takes minimal effort but can have a big impact. By doing that, chances are you're getting a more fibrous, nutritious quality carbohydrate than the white.

I also chat through the benefits of moderate exercise instead of the ‘go hard or go home’ approach and why setting smaller goals are better than the monumental ones we tend to set coming into a new year.

