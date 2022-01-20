Real Health Podcast: Improving Your Financial Health with Kel Galavan

While exercise, hydration and diet are all important aspects of health, it can be difficult to hit our goals if we are worried about money. It is something that can cause stress and anxiety to many people, which can impact on our sleep and motivation.

With our wallets exhausted from the December spending, this week on Real Health we are looking at how we can get our finances back on track. I’m joined money coach and author, Mrs Smart Money, Kel Galavan.

Tackling our spending habits can be really daunting but Kel says this time of year can be the perfect time to decide to take back control: “You have the head space in the first couple of months of the year to get the good systems in place and good habits in place when it comes to money. I think the start of the year to set yourself for the rest of year and going forward, is probably one of the best times to do it.”

From facing the money conversation with a partner to “no spend days”, Kel has loads of great tips on how we can all improve our financial health and achieve financial security in 2022.

