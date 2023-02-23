As Karl gears up for the 'Operation Transformation' 5K, the show's resident psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy, returns for another fascinating discussion, this time around how we perceive ourselves and indeed, like ourselves.

Find out how Karl once rated himself as a podcaster, and how his perception has since improved.

Dr Eddie explains in a no-nonsense and easy-to-understand discussion how close cousins 'self-esteem' and 'self-confidence' have much in common and to improve one, you must understand both.

Showing up for yourself and acceptance of who you are make for vital learning tools in the process of growing self confidence.

Real Health Podcast: I am enough - Dr Eddie Murphy on self confidence and accepting ourselves

With great candour and advice, Dr Eddie's poetic and visual aids to help us understand the process of liking ourselves makes for an insightful and uplifting chat.

