Real Health Podcast: How to reboot and rebuild your life with Professor Jim Lucey

While many of us have decided to kick off the new year determined to improve our health and fitness, it is important that we also look at the other ways to improve our overall wellbeing.

That is why on this week’s show, we will be looking at just that. I’m joined by Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, Jim Lucey. We discuss how to build resilience, manage stress and how to make wellness obtainable.

His book A Whole New Plan for Living, gives readers ten steps to show us how, by maintaining balance and wellness every day, we can achieve overall wellbeing.

Jim says wellness is about more than just the absence of disease or illness, it is a more holistic and inclusive approach to health: “The best definition I use [in the book] is called the eight dimensions of wellness in which wellness is seen as having physical, occupational, environmental, intellectual, social, emotional, spiritual and financial aspects.”

By breaking up wellness into parts, Jim says it is easier to apply positive changes in our lives: “Wellness is such a huge thing on its own. When you break it up, you can then say ‘well I can do a small thing’.”

It’s important not to make these new plans too difficult or dramatic though. In order to try and implement some change in your life, Jim says you should make the goal small enough, so you know you can achieve it every day.

