September is heart month, so this week on Real Health we decided to take a look at the things you need to do to keep your heart healthy and protect against heart disease, from exercise to lifestyle changes. Joining me on the podcast, is preventative cardiologist at the Blackrock Clinic, Dr Paddy Barrett.

Paddy says while diet is important, exercise is the single biggest thing you can do to help your heart. “When you look at the impact of exercise, people broadly need to be exercising more often and at higher intensity levels.

Real Health Podcast: How to keep your heart healthy and why it's so important with Dr Paddy Barrett

“Walking for example is fantastic in terms of activity levels. There is definite relationships between all cause mortality, in terms of dying from anything, and walking. But we really need to emphasise activity at a higher level.”

We also chat about the role genetics play when it comes to coronary heart disease and links abdominal obesity has to it too.

