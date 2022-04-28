Real Health Podcast: How to beat burnout with Siobhan Murray

On this week’s show, we are tackling the issue of burnout.

It is something that we’ve all become more aware of, especially over the course of the pandemic. While hopefully the stresses of lockdowns, home schooling and working at the kitchen table are behind us, life post Covid is bringing its own strains.

Some people may be thriving with the new hybrid work life, but it might not be for everyone. So, with Workplace Wellbeing Day tomorrow, it is the perfect time to take a look at what can be done to beat burnout.

I’m joined by burnout expert and psychotherapist, Siobhan Murray. Over three years ago, Siobhan joined me on the podcast to chat about her newly released book, The Burnout Solution. A lot has happened in those three years, and burnout has never been more topical.

Siobhan says while burnout is commonly associated with work, she says it can be caused by many different situations: “A term I much prefer using which is; Burnout is emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion brought on by emotionally demanding situations...That emotionally demanding situation could be work, it could be family, it could be extended family...so it's not just work.”

We also discuss what some of the common symptoms of burnout are, what you can do if you think a loved one might have burnout and what workplaces should do in order to mind their employees.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just click here.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.