Real Health Podcast: How confidence works, with neuroscientist Ian Robertson

This week I’m talking about confidence, why it's important and how we can stay confident in the face of failure.

I’m joined by clinical psychologist and neuroscientist Ian Robertson, who has written the new book ‘How Confidence Works: The new science of self belief, why some people learn it and others don’t’.

Ian says having confidence can empower us to reach heights never thought possible: ‘It could make us healthier, live longer, happier and more motivated. But if you don't have confidence, it can have a devastating effect on your future. Confidence lies at the core of what makes things happen.’

According to Ian, confidence isn’t necessarily something we are born with, but it is something we can learn. He says it can even change our brain’s physiology: ‘Feeling confident about being able to face up to something you are frightened of actually boosts your immune system, despite the fear you feel.’

And Ian has some really great tips on how to turn your nerves on their head and use that energy to build your confidence. We also talk about things like Imposter Syndrome, what it is, how somebody can recognise it in themselves and what we can do to put a stop to it.

