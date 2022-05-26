Real Health Podcast: Busting Food Myths with Sarah Keogh RD

On this week’s episode of Real Health, we’re busting some of the biggest food myths out there.

There’s no doubt that you’ve heard some of the more common ones, like the claim that sugar is toxic, or dairy can cause cancer.

Bringing us the latest research and debunking some of the widely shared food myths, is registered dietician Sarah Keogh.

With years of experience working as a dietician, Sarah has heard all the misconceptions out there: “I overhear some hilarious conversations...it’s people saying, ‘oh I’ve heard this or heard that’ and then suddenly, nobody is drinking milk” she says.

While sometimes it is people misinterpreting the science, Sarah says this can lead to people becoming fearful of some foods or ingredients: “The other thing I hear a lot is that sugar causes cancer. That one actually has frightened a lot of people. If I’m doing talks, and people are [asking] ‘does it feed cancer?’ and ‘should you not give up sugar if you have cancer?’. The studies again, are not showing that.”

We also discuss myths that surround fruit and vegetables and chat about saturated fat and the suggestion that it is actually good for you.

