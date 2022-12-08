Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD is becoming more understood and recognisable. While many of us hear about it when it is diagnosed in a child, it is not uncommon for adults to also receive the diagnosis.

This week on Real Health, I’m joined by writer and broadcaster Keith Walsh, who was told he had ADHD only this year.

Real Health Podcast: ADHD as an adult – Diagnosis and living with the symptoms with Keith Walsh

While Keith says he didn’t know a huge amount about the condition before the diagnosis, looking back he says his behaviour as a child is more easily understood.

“When I look back at school, I was ok until a certain age. I think around 4th or 5th class; I couldn’t focus. I had no interest in what I was learning...I tuned out and lost interest and became the class clown then.”

We also discuss the relief Keith felt when he found out he had ADHD, how he is learning to manage it and his advice to those who recognise the symptoms he describes.

