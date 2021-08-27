Real Health: Pelvic Floor Essentials with Physiotherapist Aoife Ní Eochaidh

On this week’s show I’ll be talking about pelvic floor physiotherapy.

One in three women leak urine – it is a massive problem in this country.

Some women will have a severe urge to pee, which can happen very often, hourly, or more and it can have them up several times at night.

These women though they are not leaking, their lives are ruled by their bladders. It is also an issue for many men.

But there is help out there.

Joining me on this week’s podcast to discuss the pelvic floor and the treatments that are available is Aoife Ni Eochaidh, Chartered Physiotherapist and Clinical Specialist Women’s & Men’s Health & Continence. Aoife has lots of expert advice on how to prevent pelvic floor issues as well as manage them.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.