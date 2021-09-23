| 12.1°C Dublin

Karl Henry’s top 10 tips for staying motivated

Karl Henry Expand

On this week’s show, how to get motivated and how to stay motivated.

Many people feel they put on weight over the summer with a change in routine and increased alcohol consumption. This is totally normal. We’ve all been through a tough year and a half, and we’ve had the chance to enjoy a slice of normality over the summer so don’t beat yourself up.

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Get a pen and paper out when you’re listening and take note of the tips that you think will work for you. Give it a little bit of time. One, two or three weeks following these tips will deliver massive results. These tips are not rocket science, but after 22 years as a personal trainer I know they are effective.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-re…health-podcast/

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to follow and like on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

