'I started self harming when I was seven' - ex MMA fighter Graham McCormack

Former MMA fighter Graham McCormack began self harming when he was just seven years old.

The former athlete is a mindfulness advocate and has spoken openly about about his battles with anxiety, depression and mental health.

He began self harming after he was bullied in primary school.

"My self harm began when I was seven. I was in primary school and getting bullied," he told Karl Henry on the Real Health Podcast.

"I didn't know it was bullying at the time. I just knew words really, really hurt. I was really angry. As a male I felt I couldn't say anything to my mum and dad... I went upstairs and I looked myself dead in the eye. I blamed myself for everything the bullies were saying. And I started punching myself repeatedly in the face until my feelings subsided.

"I was seven, not that much damage was caused, but for me to go there at seven was damage itself. It carried on throughout the years. I would grab something sharp and hurt myself, I would put out cigarettes on my body, I would hit my head against a wall and would choke myself."

In 2015 Graham had to be hospitalised after he 'attacked himself'.

"I was in a toxic relationship - it wasn't good for either of us. We were awake for three days straight taking alcohol and drugs. At that point i really really hated myself, I lashed out and grabbed something sharp and attacked [myself]."

Father-of-one Graham had to undergo emergency surgery. "I thought I would never be able to pick my daughter up again."

Thankfully he made a full recovery. Graham began MMA fighting in 2010 after he was discharged from a psychiatric ward following an attempted suicide.

"When I was in there I was pummelled with medication and when I was released the medication went up. So it was horrible and a massive side effect of the medication was hunger. So within four or five week I had put on serious weight," he said.

“I remember coming out of thew shower one day and thinking ‘mentally you are not well and now physically you are not well’."

Graham began training intensely and lost a significant amount of weight. However, he gave up fighting in 2012 after an unsuccessful title fight saw him being knocked out in 12 seconds.

At the time he was unable to 'process negative thoughts' and his mental health was suffering as a consequence.

"I was taking alcohol and drugs and that's a recipe for disaster and I overdosed and ended up in a psychiatric ward again. I overdosed on prescription medication. The medication that was meant to keep me well."

Between 2012 and 2016, he had two more suicides attempts, eight more psychiatric stays, was homeless for three months, denied access to his daughter, and diagnosed with crohn's disease.

He was also diagnosed with unstable personality disorder, and began practising mindfulness and meditation.

This was a challenge, as Graham found 'being in his head frightening' as he was bombarded with intrusive thoughts.

"[I Realised that] if you don't judge it then it reduces down the suffering. I had to accept all my thoughts and that was not easy."

Using mindfulness Graham equipped himself with skill sets to prevent him from self harming. He started blogging and documenting his journey online.

"I threw it up on Facebook and turned my phone off, had about 12 green teas, and when I turned on my phone, I was shaking and I was in fear of the comments and the judgement."

But instead, people started thanking him. He said social media has been a positive tool for him in managing his mental health but also acknowledged that it can place great pressure on young people.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this interview, please contact the Samaritans helpline 116 123, Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

