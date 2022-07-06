The Real Health Podcast: The Truth About Weight Loss Surgery

This week on Real Health, we’re talking about weight loss surgery. It’s a topic we have touched on before on the podcast, but this week we are taking a deeper dive and bringing you everything you need to know about the procedure.

There’s now a general acceptance that the “eat less move more” approach to dealing with complex obesity isn’t suitable. That means treatments like bariatric surgery are getting more attention. But what exactly is involved, and what do people need to know before they decide to undergo the procedure?

Joining me to discuss this, is Consultant Bariatric Surgeon at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Helen Heneghan.

Helen says people should understand how difficult it can be to lose excess fat. “Your body is designed to prevent you losing weight...So everything is going against you to maintain weight loss. It’s important that people acknowledge that it isn’t their fault.”

For those with obesity who have struggled to keep the weight they have lost off, Helen says there are other options people can explore. “Patients who come for surgery have lost weight [before]. They’ve lost stones and stones over and over again...if they haven’t managed to keep weight off that they’ve previously lost, there are medical treatments available.”

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to here.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don’t forget to rate, review and follow on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.