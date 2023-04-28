The Left Wing: With Robbie Henshaw out, will Toulouse break Leinster hearts?

The Leinster team to face Toulouse in their Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday has been named and a late injury sees Robbie Henshaw joining Johnny Sexton and James Lowe on the sidelines.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor is with Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to go through the starting XV, he discusses why All Black Charlie Ngatai has come in for Henshaw and why he thinks the advantage now rests with Toulouse.

