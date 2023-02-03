The Left Wing: The view from the camps with Paul O’Connell & Ken Owens

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, and forwards coach Paul O'Connell during the Ireland rugby captain's run at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sinéad Kissane has this latest report for the Left Wing podcast from Wales ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opening clash in Cardiff.

Hear from Ireland’s forwards coach, Paul O’Connell and Wales captain, Ken Owens, with their respective views from the team camps, while Welsh rugby writer, Steffan Thomas, gives his insights into the return of Warren Gatland and their chances against the Irish.

Plus, don’t forget to join Sinéad, Cian and Rúaidhrí on Saturday, just after the final whistle for their post-match analysis.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 and @SinéadKissane.



Listen and follow the show on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.