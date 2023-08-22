The Left Wing: The Dan Sheehan dilemma, out-half pecking order and red card shambles

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald, Cian Tracey and Rúaidhrí O'Connor discuss Ireland's ongoing World Cup build up.

Will is joined by Ruaidhri to start the show, who is currently in Biarritz with the Ireland team ahead of Saturday's Samoa clash.

Ruaidhri gives a lay of the land as Andy Farrell prepares to select his squad on Monday.

Luke and Cian then join Will and they discuss whether Ireland should bring Dan Sheehan to the World Cup even if he is carrying an injury until late in the pool stage.

The Ross Byrne vs Jack Crowley debate and the continuing Owen Farrell controversy are up for discussion too.

The Left Wing is back with another episode on Thursday with the team news ahead of Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa on Saturday so join us then.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 and @LukeFitz11.

