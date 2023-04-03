The Left Wing podcast: 0 points, 2 defeats, time to regroup before Italy

Ireland's Sam Monaghan of Ireland is tackled by Agathe Sochat and Audrey Forlani of France during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

After the opening two-week block of the Women’s Six Nations finished with, it doesn’t make for pretty reading for Ireland.

After a record margin defeat to France at Musgrave Park, 53 points to 3, Ireland are bottom of the table on points difference with zero points. They’ve a week off and then are away to Italy, home to England and finish away to Scotland.

So how can Ireland pick themselves up and where do they go from here? Former international, Anna Caplice, and Ali Donnelly of Scrumqueens.com join Sinéad Kissane to discuss.

Don’t forget to join Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald for their weekly in-depth rugby discussion on Wednesday, while there will also be a Champions Cup preview show on Thursday.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @CianTracey1 @SinéadKissane and @RuaidhriOC.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.