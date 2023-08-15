The Left Wing: Owen Farrell gets off, France's injury blow and Ireland's World Cup baggage

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Rúaidhrí O'Connor discuss all the latest news after a busy weekend of World Cup warm-up games.

Will and Rud kick things off with a reaction to the news that Owen Farrell's red card from the weekend was overturned, meaning he won't miss any games.

Luke then joins the lads as they reflect on France star Romain Ntamack's injury and look ahead to Ireland's second warm-up clash against England this Saturday.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @RuaidhriOC and @lukefitz11.

