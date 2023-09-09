The Left Wing: ‘Off to a good start’ – post-match analysis of Ireland’s defeat of Romania

Ireland are up and running in the Rugby World Cup after a 82-8 win over Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey joined Sinéad Kissane after the match to discuss the record win and the stand-out performances including double try scorer Johnny Sexton and Bundee Aki.

Join the Left Wing every day from the Rugby World Cup as we keep you up-to-date on the latest news, team announcements and in-depth analysis.

