The Left Wing: Munster magic, Andy Farrell's squad and World Cup predictions

On the final episode of The Left Wing this season, Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Cian Tracey look back on Munster's URC triumph.

After a tumultuous season, Graham Rowntree's men ended it as champions after a stunning win over the Stormers in South Africa.

The lads reflect on the journey Munster took across the year, heap praise on the key players and look ahead to how the squad might fare next season.

The discussion then turns to Ireland's World Cup training squad, the players who missed out and the lads finish up by giving some World Cup predictions.

Thanks to everyone for listening in over the season and The Left Wing will be back after the summer break for the start of what promises to be one of the biggest seasons in Irish rugby.

