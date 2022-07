WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 16: James Lowe of Ireland celebrates with the trophy following the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Not content with making history last week, this Ireland team cemented themselves in further glory with a series win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 32-22 in the third test.

For this Left Wing Live podcast, Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane and Rúaidhrí O’Connor live from Wellington with post-match reaction on a famous, famous victory.

