The Left Wing Live: Reaction and analysis from the Aviva to Ireland's win over world champions South Africa

5 November 2022; Mack Hansen of Ireland on the way to scoring his side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

It was raucous and physical but Ireland are on top of the rugby world after a pulsating 19-16 victory over the world champions, South Africa.

For this special episode of the Left Wing podcast, right after the full-time whistle from the Aviva Stadium, Sinéad Kissane is joined by Irish Independent rugby writers, Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey to look back on an incredible game.

Plus, Will and Luke will have their in-depth analysis on Wednesday and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

