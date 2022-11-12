The Left Wing Live: Reaction and analysis from the Aviva to Ireland's win over Fiji

Ireland’s Mack Hansen dives over for a try in the 35-17 win over Fiji (Niall Carson/PA Images).

Minutes after the final whistle, Rúaidhrí O’Connor gives his post-match reaction and analysis to Ireland’s 35-17 win over Fiji.

Speaking to Sinéad Kissane for this episode of The Left Wing podcast, Rud says that despite the winning run continuing, there is still plenty of room for improvement for this Irish team, especially with the high standards they have set for themselves.

The truth is though, without Johnny Sexton there to drive them on, they look far short of being a world number one team.

