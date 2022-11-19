| 6.9°C Dublin

The Left Wing Live: Post-Match reaction to Ireland’s scrappy 13-10 win over Australia

Ireland's Bundee Aki (fourth right) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring their side's first try during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin Expand

Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane from the Aviva Stadium minutes after the final whistle with his post-match reaction to Ireland’s 13-10 victory over Australia.

Ross Byrne was the hero with his match-winning penalty four minutes from time but without Johnny Sexton, it was a scrappy performance from Ireland, albeit a record-equalling 12th consecutive home victory.

Sinéad will also have a special episode of the Left Wing on Monday from the World Rugby Awards where Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier are on the shortlist while Will and Luke will have their in-depth review of Ireland’s Autumn Series on Wednesday.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

