The Left Wing: Leinster's collapse, World Cup impact and ROG's rise continues

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Cian Tracey look back on Saturday's Champions Cup final.

In one of the greatest finals ever, Leinster lost out by a point as La Rochelle made it two in a row at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster blew a 17-point lead and there are plenty of questions about the squad's mental strength after another Champions Cup collapse.

La Rochelle's brilliance, the impact the defeat could have on Ireland's World Cup campaign and whether Ross Byrne should have attempted a late drop goal are all up for discussion.

The lads then finish up with a look ahead to Munster's URC final against the Stormers.

