The Left Wing: Leinster march on, ROG's brilliance and Munster's URC hopes

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor with an in-depth review of Leinster's big win over Toulouse and the areas where the French giants fell short.

The chat then turns to how Leo Cullen should select his team for the challenges to come ahead of the final in three weeks' time - should he rotate his squad or go with his strongest team?

Luke lauds Ronan O'Gara's coaching ability after La Rochelle booked their place in a third consecutive Champions Cup final.

Munster's URC quarter-final clash with Glasgow, Ulster and Connacht's showdown and Greg McWilliams' Ireland exit are all up for discussion too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @CianTracey1 @SinéadKissane and @RuaidhriOC.

