The Left Wing: La Rochelle star Dillyn Leyds on taking down Leinster and ROG's French team talks

La Rochelle star, Dillyn Leyds, joins Will to discuss South Africa and Ireland's chances at the World Cup and whether the Champions Cup final defeat will have a major impact on the Irish campaign.

Dillyn also chats about La Rochelle’s sensational journey to the top of European rugby, their epic Champions Cup final comeback against Leinster in Dublin and reveals what it's like having Ronan O'Gara as a head coach.

Plus he talks about the famous viral video of ROG's team talk in French and why Donnacha Ryan is actually the hardest one to understand….

Join us again for Sunday’s post-match analysis show as Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey discuss Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa.

Email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter/X @SlatteryWill @SineadKissane @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 and @LukeFitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.