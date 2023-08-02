The Left Wing: Ireland's World Cup countdown begins – but who will make the plane?

Andy Farrell and Ireland are preparing for their first World Cup warm-up match against Italy on Saturday.

The Left Wing podcast is back for another season as Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Rúaidhrí O'Connor look ahead to Ireland's World Cup warm-up matches.

First up is Italy this Saturday as the lads discuss what team they expect Andy Farrell to pick and how the coach might approach the three warm-up games.

The squad selection dilemmas, Ireland's World Cup schedule and New Zealand's return to form are all up for discussion too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @RuaidhriOC and @lukefitz11.

