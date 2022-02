Hugo Keenan of Ireland is tackled by Thibaud Flament, left, and Francois Cros of France

Ireland suffered a major Six Nations blow when they were beaten by a powerful France 30-24.

Sinead Kissane analyses the action with Irish Independent reporters David Kelly and Cian Tracey who were live from the Stade de France.

